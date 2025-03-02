Wind Advisory issued March 2 at 1:33AM PST until March 3 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected.
Strongest winds on the desert slopes of the mountains.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.