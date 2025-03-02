Wind Advisory issued March 2 at 2:41PM MST until March 2 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between

one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust. For the Wind Advisory,

west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Salton Sea and Imperial Valley including the city of El

Centro.

* WHEN…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 6 PM PST this evening.

For the Wind Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.

Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles

traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects

may become airborne.

Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay

indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in

visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing

sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far

as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the

way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, ‘Pull Aside,

Stay Alive’.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and

40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds

this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly

lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust

or blowing sand. Use extra caution.