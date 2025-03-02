Wind Advisory issued March 2 at 3:47AM PST until March 2 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau,
Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Eastern Mojave
Desert, Cadiz Basin, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River
Valley, and Southern Clark County.
* WHEN…From 8 AM PST /9 AM MST/ this morning to 10 PM PST /11 PM
MST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous boating conditions on Lake Mead, Lake Mohave,
and Lake Havasu with waves potentially 2 to 4 feet. Gusty winds
will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.