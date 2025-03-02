Wind Advisory issued March 2 at 5:44PM PST until March 2 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between
one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust. For the Wind Advisory,
west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Western Imperial County, Salton Sea, Chuckwalla Mountains,
and Imperial Valley.
* WHEN…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 8 PM PST this evening.
For the Wind Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.
Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles
traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects
may become airborne.
Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay
indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in
visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing
sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far
as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the
way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, ‘Pull Aside,
Stay Alive’.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and
40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly
lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust
or blowing sand. Use extra caution.