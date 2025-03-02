Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 2 at 5:49AM PST until March 3 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

today at 2:42 PM
Published 5:49 AM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches
above 5000 ft. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County
Mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning commute, including
along I-15 near Cajon Summit. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow accumulations up to 1 inch possible as
low as 4500 ft. Snow will taper off by Monday morning with gusty
winds continuing into the late afternoon.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

