Winter Weather Advisory issued March 2 at 5:49AM PST until March 3 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches

above 5000 ft. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County

Mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Monday morning commute, including

along I-15 near Cajon Summit. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow accumulations up to 1 inch possible as

low as 4500 ft. Snow will taper off by Monday morning with gusty

winds continuing into the late afternoon.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.