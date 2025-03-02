Winter Weather Advisory issued March 2 at 9:16PM PST until March 3 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches

above 5000 ft. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Monday morning commute, including

along Interstate 15 near Cajon Summit. Strong winds could cause

tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow accumulations up to 1 inch possible as

low as 4500 ft.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.