Winter Weather Advisory issued March 2 at 9:16PM PST until March 3 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

March 3, 2025 5:57 AM
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches
above 5000 ft. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County
Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning commute, including
along Interstate 15 near Cajon Summit. Strong winds could cause
tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow accumulations up to 1 inch possible as
low as 4500 ft.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

