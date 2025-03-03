Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 3 at 5:27AM PST until March 3 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

March 3, 2025 3:12 PM
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations up to one
inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County
Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

