The Winter Weather Advisory for the San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains will be allowed to expire this morning. Isolated light snow showers may continue for the next couple of hours with widespread dry conditions returning by the afternoon. The Winter Weather Advisory is still in effect for San Diego County mountains until noon today.

