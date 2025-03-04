Winter Storm Warning issued March 4 at 1:19PM PST until March 7 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations 2 to 4

inches near 5,000 feet, 4 to 8 inches or more over 6,000 feet.

West winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 7 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. Strong

winds could cause tree damage.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.