Winter Storm Warning issued March 4 at 8:46PM PST until March 7 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 2 to 4 inches

between 4,000 and 5,000 feet, 6 to 12 inches above 5,000 feet, up

to 18 inches above 7000 feet. South and west winds gusting 55 to

65 mph on Thursday.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 7 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening

commutes. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.