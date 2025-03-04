Winter Storm Warning issued March 4 at 8:46PM PST until March 7 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 2 to 4 inches
near 5,000 feet, 4 to 12 inches over 6,000 feet. West winds
gusting 60 to 70 mph.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 7 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. Strong
winds could cause tree damage.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.