Winter Storm Warning issued March 5 at 3:32AM PST until March 7 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Snowfall of 4 to 8 inches from 5000 to

6000 feet, 8 to 12 inches from 6000 to 7500 feet, and 12 to 16

inches above 7500

feet. A snow level around 8000 feet will lower to around 4000 feet

for

late tonight, then fluctuate around 4000 feet into Friday. Winds

gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. Strong

winds could cause tree damage.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.