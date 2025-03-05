Winter Storm Warning issued March 5 at 3:32AM PST until March 7 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Snowfall of 2 to 4 inches from 4500 to

5500 feet, 4 to 8 inches from 5500 to 6500 feet, with 8 to 14

inches above 6500

feet. A snow level around 8000 feet will lower to around 4000 feet

for

late tonight, then fluctuate around 4000 feet into Friday. Winds

gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. Strong

winds could cause tree damage.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.