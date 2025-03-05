Winter Storm Warning issued March 5 at 9:13PM PST until March 7 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Snowfall of 4 to 8 inches from 5000 to

6000 feet, 8 to 15 inches from 6000 to 7500 feet, and over 15

inches above 7500 feet. A snow level around 8000 feet will lower

to around 4000 feet for late tonight, then lower near 3500 feet

into Friday. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening

commutes. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.