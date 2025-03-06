Winter Storm Warning issued March 6 at 1:08PM PST until March 7 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow continuing. Snowfall of 1 to 3 inches above 3,500

feet, 3 to 6 inches from 5000 to 7500 feet, and over 6 inches

above 7500. The snow level will hover around 4,000 feet through

today, lowering as low as 3,000 feet by early Friday morning.

Winds gusting as high as 60 mph through this evening.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning

commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.