Winter Storm Warning issued March 6 at 1:08PM PST until March 7 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow continuing. Snowfall of 1 to 3 inches above 3,500
feet, 4 to 8 inches from 5000 to 7500 feet, and over 8 inches
above 7500 feet. The snow level will hover around 4,000 feet
through today, lowering as low as 3,000 feet by early Friday
morning. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph through this evening.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning
commutes. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.