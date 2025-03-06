Winter Storm Warning issued March 6 at 2:36AM PST until March 7 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 10
inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. Strong
winds could cause tree damage.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.