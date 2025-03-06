Winter Storm Warning issued March 6 at 9:57PM PST until March 7 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch,

or locally greater, is expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.