Winter Weather Advisory issued March 10 at 1:19PM PDT until March 11 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, wet snow expected above

6000 ft. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Snow levels will

start above 6500 ft Wednesday evening, dropping to 4500 ft by

Thursday morning, and potentially 3500 ft by Thursday night. Total

snow accumulations of 3-5 inches below 5000 ft, 6-12 inches

possible above 6000 ft, 18-24 inches above 7000 ft. Winds could

gust 55 to 65 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM to 10 PM PDT

Tuesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon

through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening

commutes. Strong winds could cause tree damage. Roads, and

especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and

hazardous. Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and

blowing snow.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…For Wednesday into Thursday, the snow level

will start out high and rapidly drop. Heavy rain is possible below

the snow level.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.