Winter Weather Advisory issued March 10 at 8:54PM PDT until March 11 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, wet snow expected above
6000 ft. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Snow levels will
start above 6500 ft Wednesday evening, dropping to 4500 ft by
Thursday morning, and potentially 3500 ft by Thursday night. Total
snow accumulations of 3-5 inches below 5000 ft, 6-12 inches
possible above 6000 ft, 18-24 inches above 7000 ft. Winds could
gust 55 to 65 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM to 10 PM PDT
Tuesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon
through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening
commutes. Strong winds could cause tree damage. Roads, and
especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and
hazardous. Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and
blowing snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…For Wednesday into Thursday, the snow level
will start out high and rapidly drop. Heavy rain is possible below
the snow level.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.