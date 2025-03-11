Wind Advisory issued March 11 at 1:26PM PDT until March 14 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds Wednesday night becoming west winds
Thursday 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…From 5 PM Wednesday to 5 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.