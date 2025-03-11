Winter Storm Warning issued March 11 at 1:15PM PDT until March 15 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, wet snow expected with
snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches above 6500 feet and locally 6
to 10 inches above 8500 feet. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy
snow possible with snowfall of 3 to 6 inches from 5000 to 6000
feet and 12 to 18 inches from 6500 to 7500 feet. 24 inches of snow
is possible above 8000 ft. Winds could gust 60 to 70 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 PM PDT this
evening. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 PM Wednesday to 5 AM
PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and
Wednesday morning commutes. Very strong winds could cause
extensive tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…For Wednesday into Thursday, the snow level
will start out high and rapidly drop. Heavy rain is possible below
the snow level. There may be a break in the snow Thursday night,
but additional rounds of snow are possible Friday into early
Saturday.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.