Winter Storm Warning issued March 11 at 1:15PM PDT until March 15 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Snow levels will start above 6500 ft

Wednesday evening, dropping to 4500 ft by Thursday morning, and

potentially 4000 ft by Thursday night. Total snow accumulations of

3-5 inches below 5000 ft, 6-12 inches possible above 6000 ft. Up

to 20 inches possible above 7000 ft. Winds could gust 50 to 60 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Wednesday to 5 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.

Strong winds could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow level will start out high Wednesday

and rapidly drop overnight into Thursday morning. Heavy rain is

possible below the snow level. There may be a break in the snow

Thursday night, but additional rounds of snow are possible Friday

into early Saturday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.