Winter Storm Warning issued March 11 at 9:45PM PDT until March 15 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow possible with snowfall of 3 to 6 inches from
5000 to 6000 feet and 12 to 18 inches from 6500 to 7500 feet. 24
inches of snow is possible above 8000 ft. Winds could gust 60 to
70 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 4 PM Wednesday to 5 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and
evening commutes. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The Winter Weather Advisory has been allowed
expire at 10 PM this evening, due to snow showers tapering off and
coming to an end.
For Wednesday into Thursday, the snow level will start out high and
rapidly drop. Heavy rain is possible below the snow level. There may
be a break in the snow Thursday night, but additional rounds of snow
are possible Friday into early Saturday.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.