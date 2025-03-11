Winter Storm Warning issued March 11 at 9:45PM PDT until March 15 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible with snowfall of 3 to 6 inches from

5000 to 6000 feet and 12 to 18 inches from 6500 to 7500 feet. 24

inches of snow is possible above 8000 ft. Winds could gust 60 to

70 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Wednesday to 5 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and

evening commutes. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree

damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The Winter Weather Advisory has been allowed

expire at 10 PM this evening, due to snow showers tapering off and

coming to an end.

For Wednesday into Thursday, the snow level will start out high and

rapidly drop. Heavy rain is possible below the snow level. There may

be a break in the snow Thursday night, but additional rounds of snow

are possible Friday into early Saturday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.