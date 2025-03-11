Winter Storm Warning issued March 11 at 9:45PM PDT until March 15 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Snow levels will start above 6500 ft
Wednesday evening, dropping to 4500 ft by Thursday morning, and
potentially 4000 ft by Thursday night. Total snow accumulations of
3-5 inches below 5000 ft, 6-12 inches possible above 6000 ft. Up
to 20 inches possible above 7000 ft. Winds could gust 50 to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 4 PM Wednesday to 5 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.
Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…For Wednesday into Thursday, the snow level
will start out high and rapidly drop. Heavy rain is possible below
the snow level. There may be a break in the snow Thursday night,
but additional rounds of snow are possible Friday into early
Saturday.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.