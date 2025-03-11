Winter Weather Advisory issued March 11 at 1:15PM PDT until March 11 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, wet snow expected with

snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches above 6500 feet and locally 6

to 10 inches above 8500 feet. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy

snow possible with snowfall of 3 to 6 inches from 5000 to 6000

feet and 12 to 18 inches from 6500 to 7500 feet. 24 inches of snow

is possible above 8000 ft. Winds could gust 60 to 70 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 PM PDT this

evening. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 PM Wednesday to 5 AM

PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and

Wednesday morning commutes. Very strong winds could cause

extensive tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…For Wednesday into Thursday, the snow level

will start out high and rapidly drop. Heavy rain is possible below

the snow level. There may be a break in the snow Thursday night,

but additional rounds of snow are possible Friday into early

Saturday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

