Winter Weather Advisory issued March 11 at 2:49AM PDT until March 11 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, wet snow expected with

snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches above 6500 feet and locally 6

to 10 inches above 8500 feet. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy

snow possible with snowfall of 3 to 6 inches from 5000 to 6000

feet and 12 to 18 inches from 6500 to 7500 feet. Winds could gust

as high as 65 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM this morning to

10 PM PDT this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday

afternoon through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening

commutes. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become

slick and hazardous. Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to

falling and blowing snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.