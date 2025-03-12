Winter Storm Warning issued March 12 at 1:14PM PDT until March 13 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Snowfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected

at 4000-5000 feet, 6 to 12 inches at 5500-6500 ft, and 12 to 24

inches above 6500 feet. Winds gusts 55 to 65 mph strongest on the

desert mountain slopes.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the commutes this evening and

again for Thursday morning and evening. Strong winds could cause

tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow level will start around 6500 feet

this evening, rapidly dropping by Thursday morning. Snow could

accumulate on I-15 near Cajon Summit Thursday morning. Heavy rain

is possible below the snow level.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.