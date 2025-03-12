Winter Storm Warning issued March 12 at 2:15AM PDT until March 13 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Snowfall of 4 to 8 inches is expected
from 5000 to 6000 feet, 8 to 14 inches from 6000 to 7000 feet,
with local snowfall of 24 inches or more on the higher peaks above
8000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County
Mountains. A snow level near 5500 to 6000 feet through tonight,
will lower to 4000 feet by Thursday afternoon and 3500 feet by
late Thursday evening.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT Thursday. The
heaviest and most widespread snowfall is expected for late tonight
through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the commutes this evening and
again for Thursday morning and evening. Strong winds could cause
tree damage.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.