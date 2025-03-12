Winter Storm Warning issued March 12 at 9:53PM PDT until March 13 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Snowfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected
at 4000-5000 feet, 6 to 12 inches at 5500-6500 ft, and 12 to 24
inches above 6500 feet. Winds gusts 55 to 65 mph strongest on the
desert mountain slopes.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening
commutes. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.