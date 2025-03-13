Special Weather Statement issued March 13 at 3:10AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 309 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers along a line

extending from Los Alamitos to 12 miles east of Avalon. Movement was

east at 65 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Anaheim, Santa Ana, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove, Orange,

Costa Mesa, Mission Viejo, Tustin, San Clemente, Stanton, Seal Beach,

Laguna Beach, Newport Beach, Dana Point, Westminster, Buena Park,

Laguna Niguel, Fountain Valley, and Rancho Santa Margarita.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.