Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued March 13 at 3:10AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Published 3:10 AM

At 309 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers along a line
extending from Los Alamitos to 12 miles east of Avalon. Movement was
east at 65 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Anaheim, Santa Ana, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove, Orange,
Costa Mesa, Mission Viejo, Tustin, San Clemente, Stanton, Seal Beach,
Laguna Beach, Newport Beach, Dana Point, Westminster, Buena Park,
Laguna Niguel, Fountain Valley, and Rancho Santa Margarita.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content