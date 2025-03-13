Wind Advisory issued March 13 at 1:29AM PDT until March 14 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…These winds will likely continue through
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.