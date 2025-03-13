Wind Advisory issued March 13 at 1:29AM PDT until March 14 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…These winds will likely continue through

Friday into late Friday night.These winds will likely continue

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.