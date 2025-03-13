Wind Advisory issued March 13 at 2:41AM PDT until March 13 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau,
Northwest Deserts, Eastern Mojave Desert, Cadiz Basin, Northeast
Clark County, Western Clark and Southern Nye County, Las Vegas
Valley, and Southern Clark County.
* WHEN…From 8 AM PDT /8 AM MST/ this morning to 8 PM PDT /8 PM
MST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.