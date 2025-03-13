Wind Advisory issued March 13 at 7:40PM PDT until March 14 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…These winds will likely continue through

Friday into late Friday night.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.