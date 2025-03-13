Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 1:29PM PDT until March 13 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches
from 5000 to 6000 feet, 7 to 10 inches from 6000 to 7000 feet, and
locally over one foot above 8000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 60
mph.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday evening commute. Very strong winds could
cause extensive tree damage.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.