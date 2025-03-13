Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 1:36AM PDT until March 13 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches

from 5000 to 6000 feet, 8 to 14 inches from 6000 to 7000 feet, and

locally 18 to 25 inches on the higher peaks above 8000 feet. Winds

gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County

Mountains. A snow level near 6000 feet will fall to 4000 feet by

afternoon and to 3000 feet during the evening.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening. The heaviest snowfall is

expected through this morning with numerous snow showers

continuing through the afternoon with lower snow levels.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening

commutes. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.