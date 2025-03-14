Wind Advisory issued March 14 at 1:03PM PDT until March 15 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…Until 2 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds will result in pockets of

blowing dust and will challenge high profile vehicles along

Interstate 40 and 15.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.