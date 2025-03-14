Wind Advisory issued March 14 at 4:51PM PDT until March 15 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…Until 2 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds will result in pockets of

blowing dust and will challenge high-profile vehicles along

Interstate 40 and Interstate 15.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for

high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.