Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 11:39AM PDT until March 14 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Additional snowfall of 2 to 5 inches
from 5000 to 7000 feet, locally over 8 inches on the higher peaks
above 8000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph, highest on the
eastern slopes.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. Strong winds
could cause tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The most widespread snow showers are expected
through the afternoon, decreasing in the evening.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.