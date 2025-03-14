Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 2:03AM PDT until March 14 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Snowfall of 3 to 5 inches from 4500 to
6500 feet, locally 6 to 8 inches on the higher peaks above 8000
feet. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains. Snow levels rising from
3000 feet early this morning to 4000 feet by noon and 5500 to 6000
feet by early evening.
* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. Strong winds
could cause tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The most widespread snow showers are expected
from late morning through the afternoon, decreasing in the evening.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.