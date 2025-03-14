Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 2:03AM PDT until March 14 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Snowfall of 3 to 5 inches from 4500 to

6500 feet, locally 6 to 8 inches on the higher peaks above 8000

feet. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains. Snow levels rising from 3000

feet early this morning to 4000 feet by noon and 6000 feet by

early evening.

* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. Strong winds

could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The most widespread snow showers are expected

from late morning through the afternoon, decreasing in the evening.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.