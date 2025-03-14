Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 9:31PM PDT until March 14 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
A few flurries are still possible but significant additional
accumulations are not expected.
A few flurries are still possible but significant additional
accumulations are not expected.
News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.