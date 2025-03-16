Wind Advisory issued March 16 at 11:57PM PDT until March 18 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau,

Western Mojave Desert, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin,

Northeast Clark County, and Southern Clark County.

* WHEN…From 8 AM PDT /8 AM MST/ Monday to 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Strong winds and waves will make for dangerous boating conditions

on Lakes Mead and Mohave.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous

conditions for small craft.