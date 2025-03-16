Wind Advisory issued March 16 at 3:13AM PDT until March 18 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph for the deserts, and 25 to 35 mph
for the mountains. Gusts of 40 to 50 mph expected for the deserts,
and 45 to 60 mph expected for the mountains. Areas of blowing dust
will be possible for desert locations.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Riverside
County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego
County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains, and San Gorgonio Pass
near Banning.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust may temporarily reduce
visibility to less than a quarter of a mile.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. If caught in an area of blowing dust, be sure to
reduce speed and use low beam headlights. Use extra caution.