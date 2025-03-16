Wind Advisory issued March 16 at 8:32PM PDT until March 18 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph for the deserts, and 25 to 35 mph

for the mountains. Gusts of 40 to 50 mph expected for the deserts,

and 45 to 60 mph expected for the mountains.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Riverside

County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego

County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains, and San Gorgonio Pass

near Banning.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust may temporarily reduce

visibility to less than a quarter of a mile in the deserts.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.