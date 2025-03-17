Wind Advisory issued March 17 at 12:20AM MST until March 18 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Southeastern Imperial County, Western Imperial County,
Yuma, Salton Sea, and Imperial Valley.
* WHEN…From 5 PM MST /5 PM PDT/ this afternoon to 5 AM MST /5 AM
PDT/ Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured
objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and
40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly
lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust
or blowing sand. Use extra caution.