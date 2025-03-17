Wind Advisory issued March 17 at 2:12AM PDT until March 18 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
Isolated gusts to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Riverside
County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego
County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains, and San Gorgonio Pass
near Banning.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 11 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.