Wind Advisory issued March 17 at 6:28PM PDT until March 18 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

Isolated gusts to 60 mph.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Riverside

County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego

County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains, and San Gorgonio Pass

near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust may temporarily reduce

visibility to less than a quarter of a mile in the deserts.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. If caught in an area of blowing dust, be sure to

reduce speed and use low beam headlights. Use extra caution. Secure

outdoor objects.