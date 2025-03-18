Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued March 18 at 2:22AM PDT until March 18 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

today at 10:12 AM
Published 2:22 AM

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Isolated
gusts to 65 mph through sunrise.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Riverside
County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego
County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains, and San Gorgonio Pass
near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The winds will become more northwesterly and
diminish during the late morning into the afternoon.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

