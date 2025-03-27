Wind Advisory issued March 27 at 10:40PM PDT until March 28 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Mojave Desert and Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds will result in pockets of
blowing dust and will challenge high-profile vehicles along
Interstate 15.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.