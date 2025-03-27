Wind Advisory issued March 27 at 10:40PM PDT until March 28 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Mojave Desert and Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds will result in pockets of

blowing dust and will challenge high-profile vehicles along

Interstate 15.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.